Uganda faces tariff barriers ahead of ACFTA, discusses challenges with development partners

Uganda is not fully prepared to benefit from the ACFTA and is according to the PSFU chief executive being dragged behind by unending Tariff Barriers, such as prohibitive regulations and complicated product standard requirements and rules of origin. These issues have come up at a meeting between the PSFU and development partners United nations development program today in Kampala, attended by the minister of trade and the South African ambassador to Uganda.