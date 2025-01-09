Uganda Clays to supply materials for catholic church projects

The Managing Director of Uganda Clays Limited, Reuben Tumwebaze, has announced that the roofing tiles manufacturer has engaged in discussions with the head of the Kampala Ach- diocese, Paul Ssemwogerere. These talks aim to enable the factory to supply construction materials for various church projects. The discussions took place at Uganda Clays’ headquarters in Kajjansi, where the Uganda Securities Exchange-listed manufacturer also donated half an acre of land for the construction of a church in the area. Officials further highlighted that Uganda Clays has invested in multiple initiatives to improve the underperformance of its shares on the securities exchange, where it is currently trading at 9 shillings per share. According to the 2024 half-year results, Uganda Clays, listed as UCL, recorded a total turnover of 0.43%. This performance places it behind companies such as New Vision, DFCU Bank, and Quality Chemicals.