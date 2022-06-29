TOURISM RECOVERY: Wildlife authority makes 25 years

Uganda Wildlife Authority officials are confident, that by the end of 2023, Uganda's tourism sector will have recovered to its pre-Covid levels. In the wake of the Covid19 pandemic, visitor numbers dropped by 60% on average with some months registering zero. This vision however could be undermined by ongoing geopolitical conditions which to date contain to impact on the cost of living. East African Community Partner States lost 92% of revenues in the tourism sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic.