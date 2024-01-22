Telecom Data: Driving financial inclusion through digital identity

Telecommunications data show significant potential for advancing financial inclusion. We spoke with the Airtel Money Managing Director, who highlighted the growing demand for digital financial services. This surge in demand has enabled the utilization of data not only to mitigate risk through credit scoring and profiling but also to appeal to the majority who are unbanked. He further notes that an individual's calling behavior, for instance, can offer insights into their comparative ability and willingness to repay debt.