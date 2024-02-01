Supporting innovations in coffee: Minister denies consortium misused money

The Minister for Science and Technology says the billions spent by the government on research for foreign markets, especially in the Balkan markets, were deliberate and added value to the coffee value chain. She spoke to NTV in an exclusive interview, where she argued that money was spent on identifying specific types of varieties in demand in Serbia, funding specific farmers, and building a hub in Ntungamo district. She also refuted allegations of corruption and misuse of funds by the coffee consortium, stating that a report on the accountability of the grant funding will be released soon.