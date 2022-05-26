START UP POLICY: The role of government

African startups had a very solid Q1 2022, in fact, according to CB Insights’ latest Venture Trends report, African startups attracted a mere 1% of all funding last quarter, with a 2% deal share, however, observers back home are advising that a more market-oriented approach is needed to source funding. Government must now plan to survive beyond donations, and to this end, players have started a process to establish a start-up policy on financing the sector.