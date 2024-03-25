Stanbic Uganda profits grows: Shareholders take home 280bn

Stanbic Holdings shareholders will take home over 280 billion shillings in dividend payout. The group, which includes banking, brokerage, and asset management, properties, and financial services firm Fly-Hub, announced today after posting a profit after tax of 412 billion shillings for the financial year 2023. Chief Executive Francis Karuhanga attributes the positive financial performance to the growth in revenue income across numerous business lines despite a tough economic environment.