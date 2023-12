Soroti Fruit Factory: Why its not living up to expectations

Even when the Soroti Fruit factory plans to invest almost half a billion shillings in fresh fruit purchases, it still, on the whole, operates below capacity. This is contrary to its envisaged role, which was to be the total off-taker for the fruit farmers in Teso. According to the board chairman, Onapita Ekomoloit, an underdeveloped supply chain is partly to blame.