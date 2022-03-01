SOLAR ENERGY: Gov't seeks to manage costs

The Government through the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs has partnered with Nexus Green, a British company that specialises in designing, supplying and manufacturing solar-powered equipment, to deliver a 516 kilowatts (kW)hybrid solar plant. During the site visit and pre-commissioning of the $1.8million project stationed at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, officials noted, that once fully rolled out, the ministry’s budget will be saved by nearly 20 billion shillings in revenue spent on electricity bills annually.