SMEs advised to scale up adoption of digital payments

Small and medium enterprises are being advised to scale up the adoption of digital payments to speed up transactions, and lower related costs and turnaround time. Experts also say that growing innovations in the payment space, especially integrated systems linking local and international banks, to consumers and businesses is a catalyst to the much-touted financial inclusion. Every year, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) accept over $19 trillion in cash payments globally.