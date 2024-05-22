Roasters laud gov’t funding to promote local consumption

The Coffee Roasters Association has applauded government efforts to promote local consumption of Uganda’s coffee products. Abbas Kazibwe Musisi, the proprietor of the Nguvu brand and the chairperson of the Uganda Coffee Roasters Association, also says these interventions, if handled with discipline, will help the country meet its target of 20 million 60kg bags of coffee by 2025. Today, Uganda’s coffee sub-sector contributes 15% to the country's total export earnings and 55% of the total agricultural exports. The coffee sub-sector earns over Ugx 83 billion annually in non-tax revenue.