Report highlights challenges to Uganda's entrepreneurial growth

The State of Entrepreneurship in Uganda report has revealed that while Uganda’s entrepreneurial spirit remains strong—with 88% of business owners expressing positive attitudes and 79% eager to grow—systemic challenges persist. Low business linkages, sluggish technology adoption, and limited business registration continue to stifle progress. Experts emphasize that the key recommendation is strengthening the business-enabling environment to foster formalization, allowing businesses to access credit and benefit from business development services. Ronah Nahabwe reports.