PSFU to get USD 50m grant

In the next financial year, the government will extend grant funding called the Invite Program, amounting to 50 million US dollars, to the Private Sector Foundation of Uganda. This funding will support growing enterprises in various lines of production, including value additions, among others. This announcement was made by the Minister for Investment and Privatization, Evelyn Anite, during the Private Sector Gala held last evening at the serene Conference Centre.