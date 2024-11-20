Online payment fraud and prevention tips | THE LINK

As digital payments worldwide accelerate, with over 6 billion people using them in 2024 alone, fraud is estimated to correspond with this enormous rise. Payment fraud globally is forecasted to cost e-commerce merchants $48bn this year, marking a 16% increase. To help you resist this, the Link this evening sits down with Douglas Bugeiga, a telecom engineer by training and certified ethical hacker with over 15 years of field practice, to speak about different types of online payments and the types of fraud that users fall prey to with each transaction.