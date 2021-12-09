OIL AND GAS: UGX 3tn for private sector in 2021

At this early stage of Uganda's oil development phase and despite the Covid pandemic, contracts to the tune of three trillion shillings to Uganda companies have already been signed off. This as more local enterprises rush to grab a share of the oil and gas business, despite the specialised and capital intensive nature of the industry operations. Over the next few years, French oil company, Total and China national offshore oil corporation, plan to extract more than a billion barrels of commercially recoverable oil.