NSSF benefits: ICT Minister Kabbyanga issues ultimatum to media employers

Employers in the media industry have been given a 5-month ultimatum, to start submitting certificates of compliance from the National Social Security Fund to the Ministry of Labour before their licenses are renewed. ICT minister Kabbyanga Godfrey says some players in the media business have not been remitting benefits for their employees, which goes against the requirements of the Employment Act 2006. Betty Ndagire reports