Nile Breweries partners with WWF to restore River Rwizi

As global warming continues to harm the environment, industrialists have been blamed for contributing to the increase in greenhouse gas emissions. Back home, Nile Breweries, which operates plants in Kampala, Jinja, and Mbarara districts, has entered a 2 billion shillings partnership with conservationists at the World Wide Fund in the restoration of water bodies supposedly depleted by industrialists. Officials have revealed the funding has gone into the initial phase of River Rwizi in Western Uganda, a source of water for the brewery's production.