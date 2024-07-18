NFA orders district officials to stop issuing permits

The executive director of the National forestry authority, Stuart Maniraguha, has ordered the district leadership of Kikuube, to deny clearance permits to charcoal traders operating in the district, who he says are posing a serious risk to forests there. This is as the government focuses on expanding green cover to about 24% by 2040. Today, the authority has penned a partnership with Diamond Trust Bank, the entities have set a target to restore some 20,000 trees in the degraded Kasonke Central Forest Reserve, in Masaka District. This also follows President Yoweri Museveni’s executive order, banning the commercial production of charcoal. Betty Ndagire reports.