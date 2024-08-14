NAADS to boost Hass Avocado production amid shortages

The National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS) says it is now focusing on scaling up the production capacity of Hass avocados. Smallholder farmers are struggling to meet the demand from the country’s avocado oil processors, leading some to use local indigenous avocados. Samuel Mugasi, the Executive Director of NAADS, says the demand for raw materials in the sector has grown, with some producers resorting to imports from neighboring Kenya and Tanzania. Betty Ndgire reports.