MTN unveils UGX 2.17bn training for youth

Over 100 young individuals will undergo transformative initiative training aimed at empowering through the MTN ACE Program. This initiative focuses on equipping youth with essential skills in the realms of computing, business, and technical expertise—all vital for success in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. With an investment of 2.17 billion shillings, the MTN ACE Program targets young university graduates, small and medium enterprises, and innovators. By providing practical knowledge and hands-on experiences, the program prepares participants to tackle pressing community challenges using innovative ICT solutions.