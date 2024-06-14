MTN SHARES :Telecom says share offer near 100% oversubscribed

MTN Uganda says the sale of shares left over from its 2021 initial public offering was oversubscribed by almost 100%. The listed firm received applications for 3 billion shares against 1.6 billion shares on offer. The shares sold represent approximately 7.03% of the company’s total equity. In its 2021 initial public offering, in which it sought to sell 20% of its shares to grow local ownership to meet government requirements, it was deeply undersubscribed.