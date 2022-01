KENYA MUMIAS SUGAR PLANT: Sarrai group take over undeterred by court

Owners of Kinyara sugar works, the Sarrai group are continuing with their take over of Mumias sugar plant in Kenya even though there is a court case challenging the process by which they won the bidding process. According to NTV's sister newspaper, the Business Daily, repair of tractors and re-installation of Grid power to the plant is underway.