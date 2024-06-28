ISO approves Airtel’s security systems

The International Standards Organisation (ISO) has, after one year, approved Airtel Uganda’s information security systems. Earlier, we spoke to the Head of Communications, David Birungi, who said the standard ensures the telecom complies with relevant national and international regulations, reducing the likelihood of legal issues that could disrupt service. He also mentioned that the firm has received approval to reduce transaction tariffs for mobile money transactions of 500,000 and above.