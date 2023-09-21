International trade fair: Government assures exhibitors on security

Over 30 countries are expected to attend the 29th UMA Expo 2023, anchored on the theme of embracing digital transformation and innovation. The government has given assurances on securing businesses from any criminal acts during the event. The annual trade fair is slated for October 3rd and ends on October 10th. According to the Uganda Manufacturers Association chairman Deo Kayemba, this expo will host over 1,000 local and international exhibitors.