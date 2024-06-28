Insurance regulator touts AI to grow reach

The Chief Executive Officer of the Insurance Regulatory Authority, Ibrahim Kaddunabi Lubega, told the Africa Innovation for Resilience Conference that the sector must prepare for a significant transition to the use of technological innovations such as AI. He believes AI is likely to drive sales and interactions in the financial services sector by at least 2030. The conference, held in Kampala, was attended by representatives from numerous African countries and 13 regulatory bodies across the continent