HOTEL INDUSTRY: Hilton to add 250 five star beds

By the close of 2023, the Hilton Hotel group will add itself effectively to the only three existing international hotel chains in Uganda through the Twed investment group. Under construction, the Hilton Hotel Uganda is slated to add over 250 rooms to the over 800 high-end rooms already existent with an investment in the excess of 300 billion shillings.