HORTICULTURE EXPORTS EU: Issues new warnings to sector players

Uganda must quickly put in place an effective food safety system or authority, targeting both the quality of the fruits and vegetable sector and also fresh produce exported or consumed in the country. A meeting of sector stakeholders in Kampala today has also heard that, apart from losing billions in revenues, the health of Ugandans is at stake. This follows a new warning by the EU of the frequent interception of harmful organisms in export consignments and failure to comply with maximum residue leaves.