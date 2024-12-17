Government targets Tenfold GDP growth by 2040

The government remains committed to its ambitious tenfold growth strategy, according to Dr. Albert Musisi, the Commissioner for Macroeconomic Policy at the Finance Ministry. He emphasized the deliberate focus on channeling investments into social sectors and human capital. Meanwhile, the IMF has urged structural reforms to boost productivity and shift labor into more productive employment. The government aims to grow Uganda's GDP from the current $53 billion to $500 billion by 2040. Racheal Nabisubi reports.