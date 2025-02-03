Government seeks bankable proposals to tap into Karamoja’s mineral wealth

The latest research report by a public think tank in Uganda, ACODE or Advocates Coalition for development and Environment has exposed funding gaps and understaffing of regulatory bodies supposed to be monitoring the mining sector at the district level and other departments of government such as the directorate of geological survey and mines. The report shows that this state of affairs has led to an increase in non-performing licenses, inability to assess mineral production, and appraisals of mining projects among other challenges.