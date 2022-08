Government expands Luweero agro-business incubation centre

Startups in Luweero district are set to benefit from a new incubation facility worth 3.5 billion shillings, the Luweero Makerere University Incubation center will now take on more Small and Medium Enterprises, willing to test their products in the agribusiness, with a kin interest in the areas of fruit processing. Racheal Nabisubi has the details.