GLOBAL FUEL PRICES: Analysts say pump prices may not ease until May

The fuel pump price may not ease at least until May according to global analysts. The current price rally is driven by the geopolitical standoff between the US and Russia in Ukraine and even if no war happens, any tampering of the current runaway of prices can only come in May or even thereafter. According to Citi Bank, prices will return to levels of 60 dollars per barrel by the close of the year.