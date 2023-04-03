Freight forwarders advised to form strategic alliances for oil and gas logistics

The Uganda freight forwarders association is advising its members looking to cash in on oil and gas-related logistics, to focus on forming strategic alliances with the suppliers both locally and internationally. Hussein Kiddede, the coordinator, the RAME23 conference, says local suppliers can potentially tap into 80% of the cost base of oil companies if they plug existing gaps in the supply chain. In 2022 UFFA collected over 70% of Uganda's revenue authority’s customers' revenue.