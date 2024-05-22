Forest conversation helps increase the electricity supply

In Abid to restore the 15 hectares of Mabira Central Forest Reserve encroached on by the local community in Bukwa Village Buikwe district, the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) and the National Forestry Authority have partnered to preserve forests for sustainable Electricity Supply, which will, in turn, reduce electricity tariffs, maximize green energy, protect power houses and mitigate climate change effects as well as ensure healthy safety. Speaking during the tree planting exercise, it was revealed that 5 percent of the 30,000 hectares on which Mabira Central Forest Reserve sits had been encroached on.