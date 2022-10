FOOD SECURITY : EU gives Shs37b to Uganda, ACP countries

The European Union (EU) has allocated €10 million (Ugx 37.2 billion) to Uganda to finance food production and the resilience of food systems. The funding is part of a €600 million allocation from the EU to support the most vulnerable African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries to cope with the unjust consequences of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, notably the current food crisis and related economic shock.