Finance minister announces UGX 176 billion line of credit

The Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, has announced a Shs.176 billion line of credit aimed at supporting large-scale commercial farmers. Loans under the scheme will be disbursed through government-backed financial institutions, with the government covering an annual interest component of Shs.40 billion. The initiative seeks to address the capital shortages in agriculture, a sector often deemed risky by financial institutions due to challenges like lack of collateral, weather reliance, and market volatility.