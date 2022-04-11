EYEING THE CONGO MARKET: Justifying the West Nile Investor conference

The case for investors spending money in the West Nile region was less compelling until the Democratic Republic of Congo was last month admitted into the East African Community. The Uganda investment authority immediately followed up with an investment summit in the west Nile region, bordered by the DRC. According to Bank of Uganda figures, Uganda's exports to the DRC totalled $74.3 million in January 2022, up from $29.9 million in December 2021, representing a 44% growth.