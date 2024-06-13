Experts; Uganda must live within her means

Analysts have urged the government to stop wasteful expenditure and practise fiscal discipline when allocating funds for different sectors of Uganda’s economy. Government’s fiscal operations have been characterised by expenditure overruns, ballooning debt which is projected to hit Shs97.6 trillion by the end of this financial year, and corruption tendencies. This 72 trillion shilling budget comes at a challenging time, as the nation faces difficulties in raising funds amidst a decline in external grants and soft loans.