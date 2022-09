Ebola won't disrupt UMA trade show - Organisers

Government has promised its readiness in the wake of the Ebola outbreak to make sure the 28th Uganda Manufacturers/ association trade show takes place. The show had to break for two years during the COVID19 outbreak and has awakened to a tough global economy. Noteworthy is that all the stall space has already been booked out with the Kenyan President Willam Ruto expected to grace the occasion.