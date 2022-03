DOMESTIC TOURISM: 2000 visitors to be subsidized

2000 local visitors, keen on touring numerous destinations in Uganda will benefit from 700 million shillings funding from the master-card foundation, in a partnership with PSFU, support aimed at boosting domestic tourism, a sector that registered heavy losses during the covid 19 pandemic. According to PSFU officials, to date visitor numbers have grown from 700,000 to a 1.5million arrivals.