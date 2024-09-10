David Ogong appointed new NSSF board chair

David Ogong has been appointed the new board chairperson of the 20 trillion shillings provident fund, replacing Peter Kimbowa whose three-year tenure at the helm of the NSSF expired on September 1st, 2024. The other notable names on the board are the Ministry of Finance permanent secretary and secretary to the treasury Rmathan Goobi replacing his counterpart, Patrick Ocailap. The gender and labor minister urged the new board to continue expanding growth and profits at the fund.