Construction of new industrial park in Tororo begins

The government has launched the construction of a new industrial park in Tororo town, Uganda. The Chinese consortium-owned industrial park, the third of its kind in the country, is expected to create 1000 jobs. The investment is estimated to cost USD 150 million, approximately UGX 58 billion. During the groundbreaking ceremony, Privatization Minister Evelyn Anite mentioned that around ten industries will be established in the industrial park.