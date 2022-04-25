Business insolvency: Channel to save Covid ailing SME's

SME's Businesses hit by Covid 19 related bankruptcies as the economy locked down, still have a chance to survive, by use of existing government insolvency relief tools and according to the Uganda registration services bureau, there is an urgent need to reform insolvency processes with a focus on protecting thousands of small and medium enterprises to help reduce further foreclosures. This is during the 5th insolvency annual conference held in Mbale.