British government forms chamber of commerce in Uganda

The British High Commission and Uganda have created a link dubbed the British Chamber of Commerce Uganda (BCCU) aimed at promoting trade links between the UK and Uganda, by creating a collective voice and using the business community’s influence to engage in trade policy, reduce barriers to entry and increase trade and investment opportunities for Uganda. Speaking at the unveiling of the British Chamber of Commerce Uganda in Kampala, Ms. Kate Airey, the British High Commissioner noted that the British Chamber of Commerce Uganda will offer business support and trade promotion services, maximize trade opportunities, and further strengthen ties between the two countries. The first UK Chamber of Commerce was introduced in 1599. Today, the British Chamber of Commerce has 19,000 member countries with a global network of 18 million people.