Bigirimana highlights key stages of public fund misappropriation

The Permanent Secretary to the Judiciary, Pius Bigirimana, has identified three key stages where he believes public funds are frequently misappropriated by unscrupulous contractors targeting billions in project funds. Speaking to us recently from his office, Bigirimana highlighted four critical stages—sourcing, evaluation, scoping, and contract management—where he himself almost fell victim to the tactics of contractors bidding for the construction of the Judiciary Twin Towers.