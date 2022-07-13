BANKS AND RECOVERY: Players choose three sectors to support

Recovery for Uganda’s general economy remains uncertain, but for financial institutions investments in priority sectors such as the hospitality industry, tourism, agribusiness, and manufacturing can bring about a gradual rebound. This is ahead of the 5th annual bankers' conference which will be discussing bridging financing gaps to breathe life into the public and private sector economy. In its annual supervisor report for December 2021, the bank of Uganda noted, that the banking sector held strong capital buffers in end-December 2021, enhancing resilience to potential shocks.