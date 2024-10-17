Bankers institute cautions on risk management

The chief executive officer of the Bankers Institute of Uganda Gorreti Masadde, has advised financial institutions to treat consumer data with caution, given the pace at which the digital age is evolving. Speaking at the institute's first-ever data governance forum, she also urged bank executives to ensure that regulatory obligations and data requirements are clearly understood. The forum is being held under the theme, Data governance and risk management at the institute's headquarters in Kampala.