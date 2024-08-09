Award winning entrepreneur in Uganda counsels youth on starting businesses

British-Ghanaian and internationally recognized award-winning young entrepreneur, Basil David Anthony, also winner of the 2024 Africa Forty under 40 award, who was also ranked among the top 50 young chief executives in 2023 in Ghana, is in Uganda to vouch for his Africa’s next young millionaire program. We caught up with Basil and in our brief conversation he advised budding entrepreneurs to focus more on creating jobs, he also cautions young people against focusing all their energies on ICT and technology because the ground is too crowded by heavily capitalised and the rich, he advises the youth to think beyond just the tech hearsay.