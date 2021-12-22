ARUA POWER PROBLEMS: West Nile’s largest city wallows the dark

Arua district, Westnile’s most important commercial business hub is still waiting to benefit from the country’s electricity generation boom, despite growing demand from the region. Works around the city’s huge infrastructure projects including factories and buildings under construction have stalled and small businesses depend on generators to operate. Government says it is working on the Kole-Gulu-Nebbi-Arua 132kV Transmission Line, which is aimed at rein-forcing supply to the West Nile region, as well as connecting the West Nile region to the national grid, and evacuation of electricity from the Karuma, Agago/Achwa, Nyagak I and III power projects in order to meet the region’s un-served demand.