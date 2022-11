AILING ECONOMY: Economists seek solutions to battered economy

The ripple effect of double-digit inflation is being felt on domestic revenue collections, which have stagnated at about 13 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product. This is below the sub-Saharan average of 15 per cent. As the government continues borrowing heavily to plug revenue shortfalls, the country’s public debt stock has hit 80 trillion shillings. But the economy needs some solutions quickly