Agro insurance implementers want subsidy increased to UGX 15 billion

Eight years after its launch, the Agro Consortium, established to develop agricultural insurance products under the Uganda Agricultural Insurance Scheme, has so far insured 700,000 farmers against a target of 10 million insurable farmers. John Makosya, a senior officer at the Agro Consortium, says progress has stagnated due to the exhaustion of the Shs 5 billion subsidy provided by the government each financial year before it runs out. This forces farmers to pay full premiums, which many find expensive.